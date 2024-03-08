NewsVideos
Mahashivratri 2024: Devotees Celebrate At Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 08, 2024, 09:45 AM IST
On Mahashivratri 2024, devotees gather at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate the auspicious occasion. Join in the festivities as worshippers seek blessings and engage in spiritual celebrations.

