Majestic 'Arudhra Darshan' Illuminates Konerirajapuram Natarajar Temple in Tamil Nadu

|Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
In the serene early hours, the sacred 'Arudhra Darshan' unfolded at the Konerirajapuram Natarajar Temple near Kuthalam in the Mayiladuthurai District of Tamil Nadu. Devotees gathered to witness the divine spectacle as the 8.5 feet tall Nataraja Idol, acclaimed as one of the tallest in the world, took center stage. This ancient ritual not only showcased the rich cultural heritage but also offered a spiritual experience to those who participated, marking a moment of reverence and awe in the vibrant tapestry of Tamil Nadu's religious traditions

