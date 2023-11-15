trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688327
Major Bus Accident witnessed in Jammu Kashmir's Doda

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 03:56 PM IST
A bus fell into 300 feet deep ditch in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. Around 25 people died in this accident and others passengers got seriously injured. The accident took place in Asar area of ​​Doda district. Some of the injured passengers have been admitted to the hospital.
