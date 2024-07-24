Advertisement
Major fire erupts in Delhi's Narela industrial area

|Updated: Jul 24, 2024, 10:40 AM IST
A massive fire has occurred in Narela, Delhi. This fire broke out in a shoe and slippers manufacturing factory. There is a cloud of smoke all around due to the fire.

