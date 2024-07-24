हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
LIVE TV
GO
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
Budget 2024
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
Technology
Gadgets
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobiles
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Newsletter
Fables of Facades
contact us
privacy policy
complaint
legal disclaimer
investor info
Advertise With Us
careers
Latest
India
Budget 2024
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
World
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Latest
India
Budget 2024
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
World
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Advertisement
X
trendingVideos
english
2769654
News
Videos
videoDetails
Major fire erupts in Delhi's Narela industrial area
|
Updated:
Jul 24, 2024, 10:40 AM IST
Follow Us
A massive fire has occurred in Narela, Delhi. This fire broke out in a shoe and slippers manufacturing factory. There is a cloud of smoke all around due to the fire.
All Videos
01:13
ASI to start inspection of Puri Jagannath Mandir’s Ratna Bhandar Soon, Informs Odisha Law Minister
00:46
Terrorist attack threats on Paris Olympics
02:28
Fear of stampede due to the statue - Mamata Banerjee
03:12
Jammu Kashmir Encounter: 1 terrorist killed, army jawan injured in Kupwara
01:06
Another Encounter witnessed in Jammu-Kashmir's Kupwara
Trending Videos
1:13
ASI to start inspection of Puri Jagannath Mandir’s Ratna Bhandar Soon, Informs Odisha Law Minister
0:46
Terrorist attack threats on Paris Olympics
2:28
Fear of stampede due to the statue - Mamata Banerjee
3:12
Jammu Kashmir Encounter: 1 terrorist killed, army jawan injured in Kupwara
1:6
Another Encounter witnessed in Jammu-Kashmir's Kupwara
Subscribe Now
×
Enroll for our free updates
Please enter full name.
Please enter valid email address.
https://zeenews.india.com/
Subscribe Now
Thank you
×
Cookies Settings
Reject
Accept Cookies