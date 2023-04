videoDetails

Major KK Sinha slams Pakistan over G-20 Meeting

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 12:04 AM IST

There has been a terrorist attack on an army vehicle in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. PAFF has taken the responsibility of this attack. After this attack, BSF has increased the alert on the border. NIA has been sent to the spot to investigate the attack. In Kasam Samvidhan Ki show Major KK Sinha said for once let this G-20 meeting get over.