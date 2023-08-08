trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646106
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Makeup Artist dies in car accident in Civil Lines

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 08:24 AM IST
A horrific road accident took place at the red beacon of the Civil Lines area. The girl's car got hit by two trucks. The make-up artist died in this accident.

All Videos

Principal arrested after student's death in Azamgarh
play icon0:33
Principal arrested after student's death in Azamgarh
Allahabad High Court to hold hearing on new petitions in Gyanvapi Case
play icon0:36
Allahabad High Court to hold hearing on new petitions in Gyanvapi Case
Discussion on No Confidence Motion to begin in Parliament from today
play icon12:0
Discussion on No Confidence Motion to begin in Parliament from today
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 8th August 2023
play icon5:41
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 8th August 2023
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how and what effect does Manglik Dosha have?
play icon4:21
 Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how and what effect does Manglik Dosha have?

Trending Videos

Principal arrested after student's death in Azamgarh
play icon0:33
Principal arrested after student's death in Azamgarh
Allahabad High Court to hold hearing on new petitions in Gyanvapi Case
play icon0:36
Allahabad High Court to hold hearing on new petitions in Gyanvapi Case
Discussion on No Confidence Motion to begin in Parliament from today
play icon12:0
Discussion on No Confidence Motion to begin in Parliament from today
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 8th August 2023
play icon5:41
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 8th August 2023
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how and what effect does Manglik Dosha have?
play icon4:21
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how and what effect does Manglik Dosha have?
Civil lines delhi,civil lines accident,Civil Lines,amandeep singh car accident,amandeep accident,Road accident,Delhi road accident,Delhi accident,delhi meerut road accident,ghaziabad road accident,delhi meerut road accodent,delhi meerut expressway accident,delhi meerut road accident today,accident,Delhi accident news,delhi road accident yesterday,road accident in ghaziabad,delhi meerut road accident news,Car accident,accident in Delhi,Delhi car accident,