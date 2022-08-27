Malaika Arora grabs eyeballs in Tinsel Town, flaunts her abs post yoga session

B-Town’s diva Malaika Arora never fails to amaze her fans with her well-toned figure. Recently, the diva was snapped post her yoga session in Bandra. Malaika made everyone jealous, as she looked super-hot in lime sports attire. The Chaiyya Chaiyya lady completed her look with a stylish jacket and stunning sling bag. She looked adorable as she posed with her cute little fan.

| Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 05:20 PM IST

