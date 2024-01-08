trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707511
Maldives India Controversy: Maldives President begins 5 day China state visit

Sonam|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 06:22 PM IST
Boycott Maldives: PM Modi Lakshadweep Visit: Maldives was shocked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep. Mariyam Shiuna made derogatory remarks about PM Modi. After the controversial statements given by the ministers of Maldives, the tension between the two countries increased and Mohamed Muizzu government of Maldives came on the backfoot.

