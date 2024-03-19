NewsVideos
Mallikarjun Kharge makes huge remark over Congress' Election manifesto

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 01:20 PM IST
Mallikarjun Kharge has made huge remark over Congress' Election manifesto. Mallikarjun Kharge said that the manifesto was discussed in the CEC meeting. Know what Kharge said in this report.

