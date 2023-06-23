NewsVideos
Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal arrive in Patna to attend Opposition meeting

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi and party’s General Secretary KC Venugopal on June 23 arrived in Bihar’s Patna to attend the Opposition leaders’ meeting. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar received them on their arrival.

