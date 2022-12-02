NewsVideos

Mallikarjun Kharge reacts over ‘Ravana’ remark, says ‘BJP making issue to divert people’s attention’

|Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 04:50 PM IST
Amid the rising tussle over “Ravana” statement at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on December 01 at Vaghodia in Gujarat told the media persons that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is making it an issue to divert people’s attention from real problems. When asked about his “Ravana” remarks on PM Modi, Kharge told the media persons, “This would be my opinion. I do not want to fall prey to this. But by making this an issue, Modi is diverting people’s attention from issues like unemployment, inflation, GDP growth, development and poverty.”

All Videos

Raised voice against boss, lost work - Congress leader Shakti Singh's attack on BJP!
10:32
Raised voice against boss, lost work - Congress leader Shakti Singh's attack on BJP!
Aftab's post narco test started in Tihar
9:47
Aftab's post narco test started in Tihar
PM Modi's tremendous attack on Bharat Jodo Yatra.
1:46
PM Modi's tremendous attack on Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Breaking News: Jaiveer Shergill joined BJP, got this reward.
2:29
Breaking News: Jaiveer Shergill joined BJP, got this reward.
Breaking News: Big disclosure in AIIMS case, hacking of main server from China
5:52
Breaking News: Big disclosure in AIIMS case, hacking of main server from China

Trending Videos

10:32
Raised voice against boss, lost work - Congress leader Shakti Singh's attack on BJP!
9:47
Aftab's post narco test started in Tihar
1:46
PM Modi's tremendous attack on Bharat Jodo Yatra.
2:29
Breaking News: Jaiveer Shergill joined BJP, got this reward.
5:52
Breaking News: Big disclosure in AIIMS case, hacking of main server from China