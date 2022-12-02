Mallikarjun Kharge reacts over ‘Ravana’ remark, says ‘BJP making issue to divert people’s attention’

| Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 04:50 PM IST

Amid the rising tussle over “Ravana” statement at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on December 01 at Vaghodia in Gujarat told the media persons that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is making it an issue to divert people’s attention from real problems. When asked about his “Ravana” remarks on PM Modi, Kharge told the media persons, “This would be my opinion. I do not want to fall prey to this. But by making this an issue, Modi is diverting people’s attention from issues like unemployment, inflation, GDP growth, development and poverty.”