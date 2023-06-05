NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mamata attacks BJP: 'They're abusing me, Nitishji, Laluji. How did fire break out in running train in Godhra'

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had earlier expressed disagreement over the death toll in Odisha in the train accident, again hit the Centre for allegedly abusing her, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, and former Rail Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav.

All Videos

Sakshi Malik returned to her job in Railway, preparing for Inter Divisional Championship
0:53
Sakshi Malik returned to her job in Railway, preparing for Inter Divisional Championship
Veteran Actor Gufi Paintal Dies Of Heart Failure In Mumbai Due To Heart Failure
1:11
Veteran Actor Gufi Paintal Dies Of Heart Failure In Mumbai Due To Heart Failure
Meet Ameca: A lifelike humanoid robot that can master facial expressions with eerie precision
2:38
Meet Ameca: A lifelike humanoid robot that can master facial expressions with eerie precision
Life sentence announced to Mukhtar Ansari in Awadhesh Rai murder case
4:21
Life sentence announced to Mukhtar Ansari in Awadhesh Rai murder case
Pakistan's former Army Chief Qamar Bajwa fiercely settled in Paris, showering streets
1:34
Pakistan's former Army Chief Qamar Bajwa fiercely settled in Paris, showering streets

Trending Videos

0:53
Sakshi Malik returned to her job in Railway, preparing for Inter Divisional Championship
1:11
Veteran Actor Gufi Paintal Dies Of Heart Failure In Mumbai Due To Heart Failure
2:38
Meet Ameca: A lifelike humanoid robot that can master facial expressions with eerie precision
4:21
Life sentence announced to Mukhtar Ansari in Awadhesh Rai murder case
1:34
Pakistan's former Army Chief Qamar Bajwa fiercely settled in Paris, showering streets