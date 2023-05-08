NewsVideos
Mamata Banerjee Bans Screening Of 'The Kerala Story' In West Bengal

|Updated: May 08, 2023, 07:10 PM IST
Criticising the ruling party of Kerala, Mamata Banerjee said, CPIM is allowing the screening of the 'The Kerala Story' because they are hands in the gloves with BJP.
