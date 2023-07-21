trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638374
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mamata Banerjee Breaking: A young man entered the street of Mamta Banerjee's house with a weapon, police caught

|Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee Breaking: A young man tried to enter West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee's house in the street with a weapon, the accused was going towards Mamta Banerjee's house with a police sticker carrying a knife-gandasa.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Monsoon creates havoc in India, Three-storey building collapses like a pack of cards
play icon5:4
Monsoon creates havoc in India, Three-storey building collapses like a pack of cards
Uproar in Parliament over Manipur violence today
play icon2:9
Uproar in Parliament over Manipur violence today
Pakistani passport fake? 3 Aadhaar Card Seema told all the truth!
play icon11:28
Pakistani passport fake? 3 Aadhaar Card Seema told all the truth!
Watch Seema Haider's EXCLUSIVE Interview
play icon5:56
Watch Seema Haider's EXCLUSIVE Interview
Orry Awatramani rocks comfy avatar in Mumbai
play icon2:1
Orry Awatramani rocks comfy avatar in Mumbai
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Monsoon creates havoc in India, Three-storey building collapses like a pack of cards
play icon5:4
Monsoon creates havoc in India, Three-storey building collapses like a pack of cards
Uproar in Parliament over Manipur violence today
play icon2:9
Uproar in Parliament over Manipur violence today
Pakistani passport fake? 3 Aadhaar Card Seema told all the truth!
play icon11:28
Pakistani passport fake? 3 Aadhaar Card Seema told all the truth!
Watch Seema Haider's EXCLUSIVE Interview
play icon5:56
Watch Seema Haider's EXCLUSIVE Interview
Orry Awatramani rocks comfy avatar in Mumbai
play icon2:1
Orry Awatramani rocks comfy avatar in Mumbai
Mamata Banerjee,West Bengal,Mamata Banerjee news,Mamata Banerjee,mamata banerjee murder planning,Zee News,ममता की हत्या की साजिश,आरोपी धरा गया,कैसे रची साजिश mamata banerjee,Mamta Banerjee,West Bengal police,West Bengal,trending news,