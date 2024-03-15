NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mamata Banerjee Discharge from Hospital: Who pushed CM Mamata Banerjee

|Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 12:22 PM IST
Follow Us
Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been discharged from the hospital. Now a big statement has come from the doctors regarding the injury to Mamta's head and nose. He said that no one had pushed Mamata Banerjee. Earlier the doctor had given a statement that Mamata Banerjee was pushed, later giving clarification said that Mamta Banerjee had guessed who pushed her. Mamta was admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata after her injury. He has three stitches on his head and forehead.

All Videos

Delhi Protest: Refugees Breach Barricades Over CAA Statements
Play Icon00:35
Delhi Protest: Refugees Breach Barricades Over CAA Statements
Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Today Bihar Cabinet will be expanded
Play Icon05:27
Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Today Bihar Cabinet will be expanded
VIRAL VIDEO: Real-Life 'Subway Surfers' Stunt On Train's Roof Sparks Internet Debate: That 5'4 Height Really Be Helping
Play Icon00:40
VIRAL VIDEO: Real-Life 'Subway Surfers' Stunt On Train's Roof Sparks Internet Debate: That 5'4 Height Really Be Helping
VIRAL VIDEO: Murder Suspect Livestreams From UP Jail, Claims To Be
Play Icon00:40
VIRAL VIDEO: Murder Suspect Livestreams From UP Jail, Claims To Be "Enjoying In Heaven", Watch
Election Commission has released list of Electoral Bonds
Play Icon02:51
Election Commission has released list of Electoral Bonds

Trending Videos

Delhi Protest: Refugees Breach Barricades Over CAA Statements
play icon0:35
Delhi Protest: Refugees Breach Barricades Over CAA Statements
Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Today Bihar Cabinet will be expanded
play icon5:27
Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Today Bihar Cabinet will be expanded
VIRAL VIDEO: Real-Life 'Subway Surfers' Stunt On Train's Roof Sparks Internet Debate: That 5'4 Height Really Be Helping
play icon0:40
VIRAL VIDEO: Real-Life 'Subway Surfers' Stunt On Train's Roof Sparks Internet Debate: That 5'4 Height Really Be Helping
VIRAL VIDEO: Murder Suspect Livestreams From UP Jail, Claims To Be
play icon0:40
VIRAL VIDEO: Murder Suspect Livestreams From UP Jail, Claims To Be "Enjoying In Heaven", Watch
Election Commission has released list of Electoral Bonds
play icon2:51
Election Commission has released list of Electoral Bonds