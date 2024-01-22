trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712722
Mamata Banerjee Leads Sanhati Rally in Kolkata, West Bengal

Jan 22, 2024, 06:10 PM IST
Join the rally led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. Experience the enthusiasm as Mamata Banerjee addresses the crowd, sharing her vision and rallying support. Get a glimpse of this spirited event that captures the political energy in West Bengal.

