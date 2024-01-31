trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716022
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mamata Banerjee Plays Drums and Promotes Government Initiatives in Malda, West Bengal

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 02:30 PM IST
Follow Us
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee showcased her drumming skills during an event in Malda. In addition to her musical interlude, she distributed information about various government services and initiatives, engaging with the local community.

All Videos

AAP and Congress decides seat sharing formula ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Play Icon3:54
AAP and Congress decides seat sharing formula ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Prime Minister Modi addressed the Parliament Before budget session
Play Icon11:44
Prime Minister Modi addressed the Parliament Before budget session
AAP and Congress Councillors Protest Mayor Election Results in Chandigarh
Play Icon0:32
AAP and Congress Councillors Protest Mayor Election Results in Chandigarh
Snowfall Transforms Kufri, Himachal Pradesh into a Winter Wonderland
Play Icon0:26
Snowfall Transforms Kufri, Himachal Pradesh into a Winter Wonderland
VIRAL VIDEO: Bilal Saeed Throws Mic Aggressively at Fans During Concert, Internet Sparks Discussion as Singer Clarifies Incident
Play Icon0:26
 VIRAL VIDEO: Bilal Saeed Throws Mic Aggressively at Fans During Concert, Internet Sparks Discussion as Singer Clarifies Incident

Trending Videos

AAP and Congress decides seat sharing formula ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
play icon3:54
AAP and Congress decides seat sharing formula ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Prime Minister Modi addressed the Parliament Before budget session
play icon11:44
Prime Minister Modi addressed the Parliament Before budget session
AAP and Congress Councillors Protest Mayor Election Results in Chandigarh
play icon0:32
AAP and Congress Councillors Protest Mayor Election Results in Chandigarh
Snowfall Transforms Kufri, Himachal Pradesh into a Winter Wonderland
play icon0:26
Snowfall Transforms Kufri, Himachal Pradesh into a Winter Wonderland
VIRAL VIDEO: Bilal Saeed Throws Mic Aggressively at Fans During Concert, Internet Sparks Discussion as Singer Clarifies Incident
play icon0:26
VIRAL VIDEO: Bilal Saeed Throws Mic Aggressively at Fans During Concert, Internet Sparks Discussion as Singer Clarifies Incident