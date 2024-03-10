NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mamata Breaking: Holiday declared in Bengal on Ram Navami day

|Updated: Mar 10, 2024, 06:44 AM IST
Follow Us
Mamata Breaking: Mamata government has made a big announcement in Bengal. Mamta government has declared holiday on 17th April on the occasion of Ram Navami. After this announcement by the Bengal government, BJP leader Amit Malviya sarcastically said that Mamata wants to improve her anti-Hindu image.

All Videos

SP spokesperson compared PM Modi and Hitler
Play Icon08:39
SP spokesperson compared PM Modi and Hitler
Opposition attacks Chirag Paswan and NDA's seat sharing
Play Icon09:48
Opposition attacks Chirag Paswan and NDA's seat sharing
PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh
Play Icon04:29
PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh
PM seen riding an elephant in Kaziranga National Park of Assam
Play Icon04:09
PM seen riding an elephant in Kaziranga National Park of Assam
China worried due to increased number of Indian soldiers on LAC
Play Icon09:25
China worried due to increased number of Indian soldiers on LAC

Trending Videos

SP spokesperson compared PM Modi and Hitler
play icon8:39
SP spokesperson compared PM Modi and Hitler
Opposition attacks Chirag Paswan and NDA's seat sharing
play icon9:48
Opposition attacks Chirag Paswan and NDA's seat sharing
PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh
play icon4:29
PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh
PM seen riding an elephant in Kaziranga National Park of Assam
play icon4:9
PM seen riding an elephant in Kaziranga National Park of Assam
China worried due to increased number of Indian soldiers on LAC
play icon9:25
China worried due to increased number of Indian soldiers on LAC