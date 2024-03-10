NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mamata Breaking: Ram Navami holiday, political compulsion of Mamata Banerjee

|Updated: Mar 10, 2024, 08:54 AM IST
Follow Us
Mamata Breaking: Mamata government has made a big announcement in Bengal. Mamta government has declared holiday on 17th April on the occasion of Ram Navami. After this announcement by the Bengal government, BJP leader Amit Malviya sarcastically said that Mamata wants to improve her anti-Hindu image.

All Videos

Delhi Breaking: केशोपुर मंडी में 40 फीट गहरे बोलवेल में गिरा बच्चा। Child fallen into Borewell
Play Icon01:03
Delhi Breaking: केशोपुर मंडी में 40 फीट गहरे बोलवेल में गिरा बच्चा। Child fallen into Borewell
News 100: Petrol pumps will remain closed for two days in Rajasthan
Play Icon08:58
News 100: Petrol pumps will remain closed for two days in Rajasthan
Rajasthan Petrol Pump Breaking: Petrol pump strike in Rajasthan
Play Icon01:04
Rajasthan Petrol Pump Breaking: Petrol pump strike in Rajasthan
Mamata Breaking: Holiday declared in Bengal on Ram Navami day
Play Icon00:55
Mamata Breaking: Holiday declared in Bengal on Ram Navami day
SP spokesperson compared PM Modi and Hitler
Play Icon08:39
SP spokesperson compared PM Modi and Hitler

Trending Videos

Delhi Breaking: केशोपुर मंडी में 40 फीट गहरे बोलवेल में गिरा बच्चा। Child fallen into Borewell
play icon1:3
Delhi Breaking: केशोपुर मंडी में 40 फीट गहरे बोलवेल में गिरा बच्चा। Child fallen into Borewell
News 100: Petrol pumps will remain closed for two days in Rajasthan
play icon8:58
News 100: Petrol pumps will remain closed for two days in Rajasthan
Rajasthan Petrol Pump Breaking: Petrol pump strike in Rajasthan
play icon1:4
Rajasthan Petrol Pump Breaking: Petrol pump strike in Rajasthan
Mamata Breaking: Holiday declared in Bengal on Ram Navami day
play icon0:55
Mamata Breaking: Holiday declared in Bengal on Ram Navami day
SP spokesperson compared PM Modi and Hitler
play icon8:39
SP spokesperson compared PM Modi and Hitler