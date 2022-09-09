NewsVideos

Man arrested for projecting black flags in front of CM Yogi Adityanath's convoy

A man projected black flags in front of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's vehicle when he was leaving the Umanath Singh Medical College in Jaunpur. The man was later arrested by the UP police. Man was raising slogans in support of Akhilesh Yadav.

|Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 04:10 PM IST
A man projected black flags in front of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's vehicle when he was leaving the Umanath Singh Medical College in Jaunpur. The man was later arrested by the UP police. Man was raising slogans in support of Akhilesh Yadav.

