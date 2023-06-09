NewsVideos
videoDetails

Man arrested from Vistara Airlines for talking about bomb over phone call

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
A male passenger has been arrested on the complaint of a woman aboard Vistara Airlines. The accused was talking about bombs. Man handed over to CISF after co-passenger's complaint

All Videos

Mira Road murder: “32-years woman’s body boiled, not fed to dogs,” says DCP
2:56
Mira Road murder: “32-years woman’s body boiled, not fed to dogs,” says DCP
MP: Toddler who fell into borewell in Sehore dies of suffocation
3:31
MP: Toddler who fell into borewell in Sehore dies of suffocation
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi lashes out at BJP over Love Jihad
0:51
 AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi lashes out at BJP over Love Jihad
OBC Aayog Chief Hansraj Ahir makes big claim, 'Mass conversion in Bengal'
1:47
OBC Aayog Chief Hansraj Ahir makes big claim, 'Mass conversion in Bengal'
BJP Calls Meeting Of CMs, Deputy CMs On June 11, ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
2:38
BJP Calls Meeting Of CMs, Deputy CMs On June 11, ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

Trending Videos

2:56
Mira Road murder: “32-years woman’s body boiled, not fed to dogs,” says DCP
3:31
MP: Toddler who fell into borewell in Sehore dies of suffocation
0:51
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi lashes out at BJP over Love Jihad
1:47
OBC Aayog Chief Hansraj Ahir makes big claim, 'Mass conversion in Bengal'
2:38
BJP Calls Meeting Of CMs, Deputy CMs On June 11, ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Delhi Airport,New Delhi Airport,Delhi Police,IGI Airport,Delhi News,delhi airport news,man arrested at delhi airport,ugandan man arrested at delhi airport,Delhi,passenger urinates at delhi airport,airport,inside delhi airport,Delhi IGI airport,IGI airport Delhi,delhi airport tiranga case,new delhi airport scams,bomb at delhi airport,delhi airport ki video,Indira Gandhi International Airport,delhi indira gandhi airport,indira gandhi airport delhi,