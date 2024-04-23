Advertisement
Man Breaks Car's Windshield In Anger; Video Goes Viral

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 23, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
Watch as onlookers capture the intense scene of a man breaking a car's windshield in anger. Shared by Twitter user @gharkekalesh, this viral video prompts reflection on managing emotions and peaceful conflict resolution. take a look on the conversation sparked by this shocking incident, as viewers discuss responsible behavior and the impact of unchecked anger.

