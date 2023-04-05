NewsVideos
Man Gifts Ex-Girlfriend Home Theatre Rigged With Explosives As Wedding Gift; Blast Kills Groom

Apr 05, 2023
Man Gifts Ex-Girlfriend Home Theatre Rigged With Explosives As Wedding Gift; Blast Kills Groom A newly married man and his brother died on Monday after a home theatre music system he received as a wedding gift exploded as soon as it was plugged in. The explosion also gravely wounded four other people. According to the police investigation, the home theater was wired with explosives and was a present from the bride's ex-boyfriend. The Kabirdham district of Chhattisgarh is where the tragedy happened.

