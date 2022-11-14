Man kills live-in partner, chops of body in 35 pieces dumps them in Delhi forest

| Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 11:38 PM IST

Delhi Police claimed to have solved a six-month-old murder case, and arrested a man for allegedly killing his 28-year-old live-in partner, chopping her body into 35 pieces, and disposing of the body parts at different places in and around the National Capital. They fell in love while working in Mumbai, and when their families refused to accept their relationship, the couple shifted to Delhi and started living in a rented apartment in the Chhatarpur area. The accused killed her when she started forcing him for marriage, officials said.