Manipur DGP appears before Supreme Court

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 02:14 PM IST
Manipur Violence: Hearing is going on in the Supreme Court today in the Manipur violence case. On the violence, Manipur DGP Rajeev Singh was ordered to appear in the court.

