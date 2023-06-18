NewsVideos
Manipur: Indian Army carries out flag march in violence-affected area in Imphal

|Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
Indian Army carried out a flag march in violence-affected area in Imphal Valley. Earlier on June 17, authorities in Imphal East district decided to relax curfew hours from 5 am to 5 PM on June 18 in order to facilitate the general public to purchase essential items including medicines and food items.

