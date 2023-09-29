trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668620
Manipur: Mob Attempts To Attack CM Biren Singh's Ancestral House

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Manipur CM Biren Singh's ancestral house was targeted by a mob on Sep 28. But the attempt was foiled by the police who resorted to firing in the air. The house was empty as Singh lives in the official residence in the centre of the state's capital.
