Manipur: Section 144 imposed in eight districts

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 05, 2023, 08:17 AM IST

The Ministry of Home Affairs is keeping a close watch on the Manipur violence. The state government has been ordered to shoot at sight the rioters. Army-paramilitary force has been deployed. Apart from this, curfew is applicable in 8 districts.