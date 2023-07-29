trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642079
Manipur Violence: 21 MPs of opposition alliance reached Manipur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 04:42 PM IST
A 21-member delegation from opposition parties in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) visited violence-hit Manipur on Saturday to conduct a spot assessment of the ground situation and subsequently make recommendations to the government and Parliament for a solution to the problems in the violence-hit state. The delegation will be meeting Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Sunday morning.

