NewsVideos
videoDetails

Manipur violence: CBI forms special SIT for investigation, Himanta Biswa Sarma will go to Manipur

|Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 11:02 AM IST
Militants fired indiscriminately in Manipur's Khoken village. In this, 3 people including a woman have died. 2 people were injured due to firing. CBI formed a special SIT to investigate the violence. 6 FIRs have been registered in the case.

All Videos

Jammu- Kashmir: Pakistani balloon found in Hiranagar of Kathua district
0:31
Jammu- Kashmir: Pakistani balloon found in Hiranagar of Kathua district
Breaking News: BSF chases Pakistani intelligence drone, 5.5kg heroin seized from drone
0:30
Breaking News: BSF chases Pakistani intelligence drone, 5.5kg heroin seized from drone
Haryana Political Crisis: Soreness between the coalition government?
7:44
Haryana Political Crisis: Soreness between the coalition government?
Manipur violence: Indiscriminate firing by militants, 3 including woman killed
11:57
Manipur violence: Indiscriminate firing by militants, 3 including woman killed
Uttarakhand: Cases of love jihad are increasing in the state, CM Pushkar Dhami held an emergency meeting
5:11
Uttarakhand: Cases of love jihad are increasing in the state, CM Pushkar Dhami held an emergency meeting

Trending Videos

0:31
Jammu- Kashmir: Pakistani balloon found in Hiranagar of Kathua district
0:30
Breaking News: BSF chases Pakistani intelligence drone, 5.5kg heroin seized from drone
7:44
Haryana Political Crisis: Soreness between the coalition government?
11:57
Manipur violence: Indiscriminate firing by militants, 3 including woman killed
5:11
Uttarakhand: Cases of love jihad are increasing in the state, CM Pushkar Dhami held an emergency meeting
Manipur violence,manipur violence news,Violence in Manipur,manipur violence reason,manipur violence news today,manipur violence today,manipur violence latest news,manipur violence latest update,manipur violence video,manipur violence update,manipur violence top news,manipur violence explained,manipur violence latest report,amit shah on manipur violence,Manipur,manipur violence meitei,Manipur news,manipur cm biren singh on violence,manipur violence kuki,