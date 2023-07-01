trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629210
Manipur Violence: CM Biren Singh will not resign

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 10:32 AM IST
Amidst the ongoing violence in Manipur, CM Biren Singh has made it clear by tweeting that he will not resign from the post of CM. After which the supporters tore the resignation letter of CM Biren Singh.
