Manipur violence: India Army averted violence, arrested 12 KYKL terrorists

|Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 12:58 PM IST
Manipur violence: Itham village violence from Manipur has been averted due to the understanding of the Indian Army, the army arrested 12 KYKL terrorists on the basis of pictures taken from the drone. A huge quantity of ammunition has been recovered from the terrorists. It is being told that women were leading this crowd, while the army later left the local leaders.

