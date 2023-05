videoDetails

Manipur Violence: Locals protect houses with community names on posters

| Updated: May 12, 2023, 08:50 PM IST

In a bid to keep their houses and property safe, people, caught in the ethnic violence, in India's northeastern Imphal city have pasted posters on the doors of their houses with their community names, days after clashes between tribal and non-tribal groups led to looting and arson. Watch the full story...