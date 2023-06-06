NewsVideos
videoDetails

Manipur Violence: Militants attack school, jawan Ranjeet Yadav martyred

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 01:59 PM IST
Manipur Hinsa: Violence has once again flared up in Manipur. During this violence, militants have attacked a school. It has been reported that Jawab Ranjit Yadav, who was posted in the school, was martyred in this attack. Know who was that young man.

All Videos

Rahul Gandhi ridiculed India in America, US said - Let's go to Delhi
6:24
Rahul Gandhi ridiculed India in America, US said - Let's go to Delhi
Coromandal Express Accident: Listen to the story of the accident from important eyewitness Venkatesh NK
20:25
Coromandal Express Accident: Listen to the story of the accident from important eyewitness Venkatesh NK
Big action on Pull making company in Bhagalpur, Tejashwi Yadav warns of blacklisting
1:45
Big action on Pull making company in Bhagalpur, Tejashwi Yadav warns of blacklisting
2 accused in police custody over Aurangzeb poster controversy in Maharashtra
1:22
2 accused in police custody over Aurangzeb poster controversy in Maharashtra
Russia Vs Ukraine War Update: Russia late night Air Strike on Kyiv, fired 20 Cruise Missile
5:23
Russia Vs Ukraine War Update: Russia late night Air Strike on Kyiv, fired 20 Cruise Missile

Trending Videos

6:24
Rahul Gandhi ridiculed India in America, US said - Let's go to Delhi
20:25
Coromandal Express Accident: Listen to the story of the accident from important eyewitness Venkatesh NK
1:45
Big action on Pull making company in Bhagalpur, Tejashwi Yadav warns of blacklisting
1:22
2 accused in police custody over Aurangzeb poster controversy in Maharashtra
5:23
Russia Vs Ukraine War Update: Russia late night Air Strike on Kyiv, fired 20 Cruise Missile
manipur hinsa,manipur hinsa ka karan,manipur hinsa ki wajah,manipur hinsa kya hai,manipur hinsa ke karan,manipur hinsa reason,manipur hinsa school attack,Manipur violence,manipur violence reason,manipur violence news today,manipur violence news,soldier ranjeet yadav,soldier ranjeet yadav murder,soldier ranjeet yadav shot dead,soldier ranjeet yadav killed,soldier ranjeet yadav manipur violence,violence,Violence in Manipur,violence in manipur reason,Zee News,