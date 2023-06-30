NewsVideos
Manipur Violence: Rahul Gandhi visits relief camp in Imphal, offers assistance to displaced people

|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi on June 29 visited a relief camp in Churachandpur and met the people affected due to the Manipur violence. Rahul Gandhi interacted with people at the relief camp. His visit aims to lend support to those affected and offer his assistance in resolving the escalating tensions.

