Manipur Violence: Security tightened in violence-hit areas

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 07, 2023, 02:24 PM IST

Manipur Violence: Curfew will be relaxed in many areas of Manipur's Churachandpur today. In Manipur's Churachandpur district, curfew will be relaxed from 7 am to 10 am after talks between the state government and various stakeholders. So far 54 people have died in this violence.