Manipur Viral Video: Two people including the main culprit arrested, says CM N Biren Singh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
Updating on the Manipur Violence and the viral video, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on July 20 said that two people including the main culprit have been arrested. He added that all the possible efforts will be made to get him the highest level of punishment. “We condemn the heinous crime.
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Japan's Trade and Industry Minister Nishimura Yasutoshi
play icon1:20
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Japan's Trade and Industry Minister Nishimura Yasutoshi
Japan and India signed Memorandum of Cooperation for Semiconductor Development: Ashwini Vaishnaw
play icon2:23
Japan and India signed Memorandum of Cooperation for Semiconductor Development: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Raigad landslide: Rescue operation underway for 17 stuck people
play icon2:54
Raigad landslide: Rescue operation underway for 17 stuck people
Fire in West Bengal's Howrah, about 500 shops gutted
play icon4:32
Fire in West Bengal's Howrah, about 500 shops gutted
32-year-old Huirem Herodas Meitei, the main culprit in horrific Manipur viral video case, arrested
play icon4:30
32-year-old Huirem Herodas Meitei, the main culprit in horrific Manipur viral video case, arrested
