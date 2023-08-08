trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646266
Manmohan Singh’s surprise entry in Rajya Sabha, attends crucial discussion on Delhi Services Bill

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 01:35 PM IST
Former PM Manmohan Singh came to the Parliament to participate in the crucial Rajya Sabha session on August 07. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was being discussed. 90-year-old former PM Manmohan Singh was seen sitting on a wheelchair in the Parliament.

