videoDetails

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi said, 'Through Mann Ki Baat, many mass movements also born'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 02:30 PM IST

In the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said that 'many mass movements have taken birth and gained momentum through Mann Ki Baat. We had started a campaign that we will not bargain with poor small shopkeepers, we will not quarrel. Every such example has become the cause of change in the society.