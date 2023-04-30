videoDetails

Mann Ki Baat: Today the world listens to PM's 'Mann Ki Baat', big preparation to make it historic

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 11:08 AM IST

Today at 11 am, when PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat will be telecast, it will be included in history. This will be the first such program of any Prime Minister which regularly ran continuously for 100 episodes and it will continue. Through this programme, PM Modi not only did many works in the field of social reform but also introduced many unsung heroes to the country. This program of PM is being praised all over the world.