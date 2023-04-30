NewsVideos
Mann Ki Baat: Today the world listens to PM's 'Mann Ki Baat', big preparation to make it historic

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 11:08 AM IST
Today at 11 am, when PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat will be telecast, it will be included in history. This will be the first such program of any Prime Minister which regularly ran continuously for 100 episodes and it will continue. Through this programme, PM Modi not only did many works in the field of social reform but also introduced many unsung heroes to the country. This program of PM is being praised all over the world.

Ludhiana Gas Leak: Stirred by gas leak in Ludhiana, 11 people died due to gas leak.
Ludhiana Gas Leak: Stirred by gas leak in Ludhiana, 11 people died due to gas leak.
Mann Ki Baat: PM's message at 4 lakh centers, PM's tweet before 100th episode
Mann Ki Baat: PM's message at 4 lakh centers, PM's tweet before 100th episode
Mann Ki Baat: PM's voice will echo from Delhi to New York and New Jersey
Mann Ki Baat: PM's voice will echo from Delhi to New York and New Jersey
Gas leak accident in Punjab's Ludhiana
Gas leak accident in Punjab's Ludhiana
Wrestlers Protest: Kejriwal met wrestlers
Wrestlers Protest: Kejriwal met wrestlers

