Manohar Lal Khattar resigns from the post of CM

Sonam|Updated: Mar 12, 2024, 12:38 PM IST
CM Manohar Lal has resigned from his post. This decision was taken in the meeting of the legislative party. Now BJP is going to form government on its own in Haryana. Apart from Manohar Lal, the entire cabinet has also resigned. BJP-JJP alliance broke in Haryana.

