Manoj Tiwari attacks Arvind Kejriwal over Delhi Service Bill

|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 02:31 PM IST
Delhi Sewa Bill can be introduced in Lok Sabha today. Meanwhile, Manoj Tiwari was seen besieging the Delhi government regarding this bill and said, 'What power does Kejriwal want'. Watch 25 big news of the day in nonstop manner.

