Many entry points of Delhi sealed due to farmers movement

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 06:24 PM IST
Farmers protest continues for the second day today. Farmers are trying their best to enter Delhi but the police force has made strict arrangements to stop them from entering. There is a lot of movement on Shambhu border. Police are releasing tear gas shells. Now 21 entry points in Delhi have been sealed.

