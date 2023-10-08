trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672668
Many Nepali students injured in Hamas attack, big statement from Nepali Ambassador

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 08:06 PM IST
Israel Hamas Conflict: Hamas has launched the most serious attack on Israel so far. Hamas fighters targeted Israel from all three places on land and in the air, in which more than 300 people were killed, hundreds were injured and a large number of people were also taken hostage.
