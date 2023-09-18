trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664003
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Many states flooded in floods ... NDRF-SDRF teams deployed

|Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 04:26 PM IST
Heavy Rain in India: The Meteorological Department has issued an alert of heavy rain in many states of the country. The maximum impact of rain may be in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.
Follow Us

All Videos

Morning Top 100 News: India made history by winning Asia Cup
play icon10:37
Morning Top 100 News: India made history by winning Asia Cup
Taiwan's Defense Ministry Urged China To Cease 
play icon1:19
 Taiwan's Defense Ministry Urged China To Cease "Destructive, Unilateral Action"
Parliament Special Session: What historical decisions did PM Modi remember in the special session?
play icon2:19
Parliament Special Session: What historical decisions did PM Modi remember in the special session?
India Will Witness ‘Historic’ Last Day In The Old Parliament Building | Parliament Special Session
play icon4:20
India Will Witness ‘Historic’ Last Day In The Old Parliament Building | Parliament Special Session
play icon3:44
"I Salute Those Who Took Bullets To Save Sansad Bhavan": PM Modi Recalls 2001 Parliament Attack

Trending Videos

Morning Top 100 News: India made history by winning Asia Cup
play icon10:37
Morning Top 100 News: India made history by winning Asia Cup
Taiwan's Defense Ministry Urged China To Cease 
play icon1:19
Taiwan's Defense Ministry Urged China To Cease "Destructive, Unilateral Action"
Parliament Special Session: What historical decisions did PM Modi remember in the special session?
play icon2:19
Parliament Special Session: What historical decisions did PM Modi remember in the special session?
India Will Witness ‘Historic’ Last Day In The Old Parliament Building | Parliament Special Session
play icon4:20
India Will Witness ‘Historic’ Last Day In The Old Parliament Building | Parliament Special Session
play icon3:44
"I Salute Those Who Took Bullets To Save Sansad Bhavan": PM Modi Recalls 2001 Parliament Attack
Heavy Rain in Delhi,heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh,Monsoon in India,india heavy rains,rains in Delhi,heavy rain in delhi today,India,india annual rains cause heavy flooding,flood in north india,heavy rain,heavy rain in delhi ncr,india flooding,North India rain,Monsoon season in India,monsoon 2023 in india,why so much rain in north india,Heavy rains in India,north india rain news,heavy rainfall in himachal pradesh,heavy rain in india,Zee News,