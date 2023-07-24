trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639894
Married Indian Woman Travels To Pak To Meet Man She Befriended On Facebook

|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
Anju, 34, was born in Kailor village in Uttar Pradesh and lived in the Alwar district of Rajasthan. She is now in the Upper DIR district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to meet her 29-year-old Pakistani friend Nasrulla.
