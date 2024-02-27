trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725471
Massive Accident witnessed in UP's Shahjahanpur

Feb 27, 2024
A van full of students collided with a tree in UP's Shahjahanpu . Around 4 students have died in this accident. As per latest reports, students were going to give high school exam when the accident took place. The injured have been sent to medical college for treatment.

