Massive Explosion In Milan Street, Several Vehicles On Fire

| Updated: May 11, 2023, 10:30 PM IST

A van transporting oxygen gas canisters exploded in a Milan street on Thursday (May 11), injuring one person and setting nearby cars and motorbikes ablaze, local officials said. The city's mayor, Giuseppe Sala, ruled out foul play and confirmed that no-one had died in the incident.