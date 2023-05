videoDetails

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Factory In Daman & Diu

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 01, 2023, 10:20 AM IST

Breaking News: A fire broke out in a company located in Daman and Diu, 15 fire brigade vehicles reached the spot. No one has been injured in the accident. In this incident, the entire factory was burnt to ashes.