Massive fire breaks out in Panchkula Rehri Market in Haryana

A massive fire broke out at Panchkula Rehri Market in Haryana on September 01. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. No casualties have been reported. Further details are awaited.

| Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 12:30 AM IST

